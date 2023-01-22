Source: Bulawayo SME centre goes up in flames – The Standard

PROPERTY worth millions of dollars was destroyed when Spamprikini Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre in Mpopoma, Bulawayo went up in flames in the wee hours of the morning today.

The centre manufactures sofas, wardrobes and other household furniture.

Centre chairperson, Khozanayi Mlambo told Southern Eye that he found the place already in flames in the morning around 7am, adding that everything had been burnt.

“We got here in the morning and found everything already burning. We don’t know what exactly happened. Everything was burnt including machines, 1000 rolls of material, finished products and compressors, nothing was left to save,” he said.

“We have really encountered a huge loss because we had many orders in place and now everything is lost.”