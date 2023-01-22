Police bust drug ring after 17 youths taken ill 

Three suspects, Lydia Ndlovu (27) in (brown Jersey), Asprin Maphosa (23) (in white T-shirt) and Alton Ndlovu (37) in (black attire) paraded following their arrest. Chief inspector Fiso Siziba (grey shirt) and inspector Abednico Ncube displaying the drugs that were recovered at Entumbane police station

Police in Bulawayo have busted a drug ring in Entumbane suburb after 17 youths were hospitalised due to drug abuse related illness.

The law enforcement agency raided two houses in the suburb and arrested three suspects, including a former police officer, in connection with drug peddling following a tip-off.

He identified the arrested suspects as Asprin Maphosa (23), Elton Ndlovu (37) and Lydia Ndlovu (age not given), who is also known as Mthimkhulu.

Drugs such as njengu, hemp kingside, which is used by dagga smokers and other sachets of dangerous drugs, gun powder and other drug smoking instruments, were recovered from the houses.

