Business anticipates spin-offs from new role

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) chief executive officer Mr Tinotenda Mhiko

Nqobile Tshili

Bulawayo Bureau

BUSINESSES are eagerly anticipating opportunities that will emerge from the country’s chairmanship of SADC, a leadership role that is expected to open new markets across various sectors and enhance the nation’s appeal to investors.

President Mnangagwa assumed the Sadc chairmanship on Saturday and prior to that the country took over the SADC Council of Ministers chairmanship.

As chair of Sadc, Zimbabwe is expected to influence the regional development agenda and set the tone for the achievement of regional economic integration targets.

Recently, Zimbabwe hosted the SADC Industrialisation Week, which brought together private sector businesses and organisations from the region to exchange insights on how to develop the 16-member bloc.

Reflecting on this, Association of Business Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyoni said the activities that have taken place so far reflected the important role to be played by Zimbabwe as the Sadc chair, which would have a positive bearing on trade and investments.

“In the world of business, the popularisation of a country and its activities is important as it creates interest in the country in the region and globally,” he said.

“So, the SADC chairmanship will increase the popularity of Zimbabwe and give confidence to all to see its potential. What we know is that in the past Zimbabwe was viewed with a negative investment perception but this previously held high-risk perception is fading, which boosts the country’s confidence in doing business with Zimbabwe.”

Mr Nyoni said while the Sadc chairmanship is held on rotation, the regional leaders have also shown confidence in President Mnangagwa to guide the development process of the region.

“As the business community, we are looking forward to using this opportunity to interact with other people, and industrialists in the region and beyond through the chairmanship,” he said.

“Most of the business associations are looking forward to using the opportunity for market expansions and spreading their products across the region.”

Mr Nyoni said Zimbabwe was already driving the developmental agenda through the construction of dams, roads and upgrading of power infrastructure, which was key to the development agenda.

Agricultural and Rural Development Authority chief executive Mr Tinotenda Mhiko said the agricultural sector was expected to benefit from President Mnangagwa’s Sadc chairmanship considering his expertise in the sector.

“Our President is a farmer and one that is very proficient at the task. There is no better opportunity than to be led regionally by a leader with such aptitude skills and practical prowess.

“Regional policies and interests are better shaped for the agriculture sector under such circumstances. Being at the helm of the bloc means leveraging the sector to promote increased domestic agricultural production and greater trade business opportunities amongst member states,” said Mr Mhiko.

Under Zimbabwe’s chairmanship, Sadc is expected to increase regional agricultural exports and improve the balance of payments while also pushing for cheaper inputs and technology-driven farming.

“The chairmanship will open up opportunities to access agricultural production and funding, allow our agriculture sector to tap into beneficial technologies that are being used by member states to improve our operational efficiencies and climate-proof our production,” said Mr Mhiko.

“It will also strengthen agricultural synergies. The chairmanship will enable the country’s agriculture sector to consolidate its strengths and open up opportunities to partner with other sector leaders within the bloc and harness regional co-operation to propel the country’s agriculture to greater heights.”

Strategic synergies were critical in capacitating the private sector to create the mass and economies of scale to penetrate global markets with a much bigger footprint.

Economic Empowerment Group chairperson for Bulawayo, Mr Bukhosi Ncube, said the business sector and young entrepreneurs anticipate the President to push for free movement of goods within the region to enhance regional integration.

“This will not only benefit us as young entrepreneurs but even ordinary citizens. We hope Sadc under President Mnangagwa’s leadership will advocate the free movement of people and goods across borders,” he said.

“We’re still experiencing a lot of red tape in the region that affects trade. We are hoping that innovation being one of the driving forces, we will improve on manufacturing and industrialisation.”

An entrepreneur Mr Menziwa Dube said local businesses are targeting opportunities that will arise as Zimbabwe leads the regional bloc.

He said under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, it was expected that the region should be looking inward in driving the development agenda.

“President Mnangagwa has advanced the notion that only locals will develop the country. We are expecting that the same philosophy will be the rallying point as he drives the regional agenda,” said Mr Dube.

“We expect that the President will push for more regional co-operation for Sadc countries to achieve inclusive development and we in business want to tap into opportunities that will come as a result of the country’s chairmanship.”