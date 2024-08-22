Seven more drug dealers arrested in crackdown

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Police have arrested, in separate incidents, seven drug dealers in Magunje and Gokwe and recovered more than 400kg of mbanje as the crackdown against drug dealers continues countrywide.

Some suspects have since appeared in court while others are still assisting with investigations.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in Magunje police acted on received information and arrested Stewart Nyamufarira (29), Fungai Chinoripi (37), Godfrey Nyamufarira (52), Pearcious Nyamufarira (19) and Tasiyana Zingore (48) at Nyamufarira Village, Dandawa, Batanai for illegal possession of 333,5kg of mbanje.

Stewart Nyamufarira was found with 188kg, Fungai Chinioripi 89,5kg, Godfrey Nyamufarira 32,4kg, Pearcious Nyamufarira 10,35kg and Tasiyana Zingore 13,25kg. The suspects claimed that they cultivated the mbanje in their gardens along Sanyati River.

In a separate incident, over the weekend, police in Gokwe arrested Rosemary Siangumbule (47) and Quean Siajame (36) at Siachengwa Village, Simuchembo, Kabuyuni in connection with illegal possession of four 20 litre buckets and a half plastic bag of prepared mbanje.

Early this month, police released the latest list of names of 46 drug dealers and suppliers who have so far been arrested during the ongoing operation against illicit substances countrywide.

Some of them have been convicted while others still have their cases pending before the courts.

Commissioner Nyathi said the fight against drug lords and suppliers was continuing.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against drug and substance abuse. Through the national committee on the elimination of drugs and substance abuse, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country,” he said.

“The public is urged to continue to bring forward information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the national complaints desk (24) 2703631or WhatsApp 0712800197,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Last year, Government availed funds under the drug and substance abuse mitigation efforts to speed up high-impact activities in the fight against the drug menace.

President Mnangagwa set up an inter-ministerial taskforce on drug and substance abuse as part of his administration’s drive to end the scourge, which remains a great threat to the attainment of Vision 2030