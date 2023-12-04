Source: Byo man steals US$2,5k mine detector – The Southern Eye

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly being found in possession of a stolen mining detector.

Brian Gumbo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Friday last week.

He was granted US$100 bail and remanded to December 4 for trial.

Gumbo was ordered to reside at his given address until the finalisation of the case and not to interfere with State witnesses.

It is the state case that on November 29 at around 11am, along 2nd Avenue between JM Nkomo and Jason Moyo streets Bulawayo, Gumbo approached Ndlovu who was selling a mine detector for US$400.

Ndlovu became suspicious considering that its real price is US$2 500.

Gumbo was requested to produce papers for detector and he ran away.

The court was told that Ndlovu was assisted by members of the public to apprehend Gumbo.

Gumbo was handed over to the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

The court also heard that Gumbo failed to give a satisfactory explanation for being in possession of the mine detector.

He also did not produce documents relating to the ownership of the detector.