Source: Byo resident sue police, minister over lockdown brutality – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

A BULAWAYO woman who was brutally assaulted by a police officer last year is demanding $3 million from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe as compensation.

Lydia Chapalapata (63), a resident of Nkulumane high-density suburb in Bulawayo, was assaulted by Assistant Inspector Brighton Muchingami on April 1, 2020 while she was queuing to purchase maize meal at Sekusile Shopping Centre.

She claims Muchingambi assaulted her over allegations that she had violated national lockdown regulations.

Muchingambi allegedly also allegedly told Chapalapata that there was no recourse at law for her as he was empowered by the lockdown regulations to assault her.

She has since filed an application at the High Court for damages with the help of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Chapalapata, in the application, said she sustained injuries on her back, thighs, head and on her knees and suffered trauma, anxiety and shock as a result of the attack.

She said she had to be hospitalised at Mpilo Central Hospital and was later referred for specialised medical attention.

She is being represented by ZLHR’s Prisca Dube.

Matanga and Kazembe are cited as first and second respondents respectively.

“As a result of the defendants’ conduct, I suffered damages amounting to $3 million, broken down as $2,5 million being damages for pain and suffering, trauma and nervous shock, while $500 000 will cater for future medical expenses,” the application, seen by Southern Eye yesterday, reads.

The respondents are yet to file a response to the lawsuit.