Cancer treatment machines secured

The GOVERNMENT has purchased a set of new advanced radiotherapy machines used to treat cancer, which will soon be installed at two major public hospitals.

Funding has also been secured to procure high-tech radiosurgery devices used in highly complex procedures to treat cancerous tumours and other lesions in the brain and body. The latest developments are expected to enhance cancer treatment services in public health institutions.

The Sunday Mail has gathered that Treasury recently spent US$2,4 million to acquire cutting-edge radiotherapy machines for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital — the two biggest public hospitals that offer cancer treatment.

Plans are at an advanced stage to acquire Gamma Knife machines for the two institutions.

These are stereotactic radiosurgery devices that use gamma radiation beams in intricate procedures to treat tumours in brains, spinal cords and sensitive body parts.

An additional US$2,3 million has been released by Treasury to fund the repair of five radiotherapy machines — three at Parirenyatwa and two at Mpilo.

Parirenyatwa’s last functional radiotherapy machine, which was secured with the assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency almost a decade ago, broke down in 2020.

It had been the only working radiotherapy machine at a public hospital in the country until then. Mpilo’s last machine had broken down a year earlier.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Government was expediting the procurement of cancer diagnosis, management and treatment equipment.

“As we speak, we have paid US$2,4 million for the acquisition of radiotheraphy machines for Parirenyatwa and Mpilo hospitals,” he told The Sunday Mail.

“The next phase is to procure Gamma Knife machines to deal with brain tumours.”

Prof Ncube recently told legislators at a pre-budget seminar that Treasury was considering expanding its “sin tax” regime to cover fizzy drinks to raise additional funding for the health sector to deal with cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

Presently, the tax is levied on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

“Cancer has become one of the leading causes of death in the country and the treatment of the disease requires unique solutions, ranging from constant provision of chemotherapy drugs, as well as diagnostic and treatment equipment,” Prof Ncube told the legislators.

“As I confirmed, Treasury has already paid for the procurement of cancer equipment for Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals to the tune of US$2,4 million.

“We will continue to provide resources towards the fight against non-communicable diseases while also pursuing alternative financing models.

“The next stage is to procure Gamma machines.

“Gamma machines deal with brain tumours, and tumours in sensitive areas such as kidneys and so forth.

“In addition, two years ago, we agreed as Parliament that we will tax sugar drinks and cigarettes and then set aside those funds to create a non-communicable disease fund that will cover cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure.

“However, in terms of implementation, we are not yet there.”

Radiotherapy machines are used to treat a wide variety of cancers — including brain, breast, lung and prostate cancers.

The machines can be used in combination with other ways of treating cancer, for example, surgery and chemotherapy.

As a result of the breakdown of the old machines, patients have been relying on treatment at private health institutions.

But the authorities are now stepping up efforts to enhance provision of cancer treatment services at public hospitals by investing in the acquisition of the requisite modern machines.

According to the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry’s last report, 7 841 new cases of the disease were recorded in 2018.

The World Health Organisation estimates that cancer accounts for 11 percent of all deaths in the country, and is the fourth leading cause of death in Zimbabwe.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said repair of radiotherapy machines at Mpilo and Parirenyatwa had commenced.

“Government has provided US$2,3 million for the repair of cancer machines at the country’s two major hospitals,” he said.

“Three of the machines are at Parirenyatwa, while two are at Mpilo.

“We are aware that Government is also going to acquire Gamma Knife machines.

“We have also sent our requests to Treasury for the machines we need.”

Procurement of the cancer treatment machines will come as a huge relief to thousands of Zimbabweans living with various cancers, who were depending on costly services from private hospitals.

The cost of a round of cancer treatment in Zimbabwe varies depending on the type of treatment, the stage of the cancer and the patient’s individual circumstances.

Chemotherapy drugs can cost anything between US$100 to US$150 per course, while radiotherapy can range from US$5 000 to US$9 000 per session of treatment, depending on the stage of the disease.

A patient may need multiple courses of radiotherapy and this depends on the type of cancer and also the stage of the disease.

Provision of cancer treatment services in public hospitals, therefore, is expected to bring the cost of treatment down.

Government has continued to invest significant amounts in upgrading the public health system over the past five years.

Last year, it procured 100 fully kitted ambulances that were distributed to healthcare centres countrywide.

In May, Zimbabwe took delivery of 18 modern medical helicopters purchased from Russia that will be deployed to provide emergency air medical services.

In addition, Government, in collaboration with NMS Infrastructure Limited, a British company, is constructing 30 22-bed health centres and five 60-bed district hospitals across the country through a US$210 million facility.

Construction of two medical centres in Stoneridge (Harare) and Cowdray Park (Bulawayo) has already been completed, while others in Mataga (Mberengwa) and the Runyararo Health Centre in Chimanimani are nearing completion.

A multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art pharmaceutical warehouse was also built at the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

