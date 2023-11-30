Source: CCC activists trial further deferred -Newsday Zimbabwe

The trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chirumanzu South official, Patrick Cheza, and four party activists accused of assaulting Tourism minister, Barbara Rwodzi, has been further postponed to next month.

This was after the defence counsel requested for Rwodzi’s detailed medical report.

The State had produced a medical report, but the accused’s lawyers Esau Mandipa and Leopold Mudisi made an application for the medical affidavit to be supported by an X-ray.

Gweru magistrate Beaulity Dube deferred the matter to December 19 when trial is expected to commence.

Last month, the trial failed to kick off after the State failed to serve the defence counsel with papers.

It also emerged yesterday that although the State promised to give the lawyers the papers on November 7, it only managed to do so on November 20.

Cheza (50) is being charged with inciting public violence alongside CCC activists Elias Maduveko (26), Magmaster Chidyawuye (21), Delight Zinyemba (22) and Courage Mugova (20).

It is alleged that Cheza incited the CCC members to beat up Rwodzi after his vehicle was involved in an accident with a car belonging to the minister.

Allegations are that on August 24, Cheza was driving along Charandura-Chaka Road when he arrived at a road traffic accident scene involving his car and another being driven by Rwodzi’s son.

Cheza is alleged to have instructed the four to attack Rwodzi.

The CCC activists, who are denying the charge, are on $500 000 bail each.

Taurai Mavuto prosecuted.