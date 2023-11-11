Source: CCC Sues Sengezo Tsabangu For Intellectual Property Theft

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is facing a lawsuit for allegedly stealing intellectual property. Tshabangu has been recalling CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors, claiming they are no longer party members. However, other CCC officials, including 2023 presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, argue that Tshabangu is not a party member and that the party does not have a Secretary-General position.

CCC Deputy Spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said the party has taken legal action against Tshabangu for violating their intellectual property rights. He said:

We actually received an update just yesterday that in relation to that High Court application Tshabangu the impostor has responded and we expect that issue to be heard at the High Court of Zimbabwe. Pursuant to that, our legal representative Obey Shava and his team has actually been engaging Parliament and Local Government Ministry to make them aware that there is a lawsuit against Tshabangu by the CCC party.

Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Khalipani Phugeni, stated that he had not received any court documents regarding the lawsuit mentioned, but does not doubt the claims made by Siziba. Phugeni said:

I haven’t heard from the SG (Tshabangu) on that one. I have no reason again to doubt what I heard Honourable Siziba say. I think he said that they filed a lawsuit and they have received papers from the SG. So I would take it that he was saying that the SG has opposed whatever application it was.

Recalled MPs took the matter to the High Court, arguing that Tshabangu lacked the authority to recall them. However, the High Court rejected their application, stating that the MPs had not provided sufficient evidence to prove Tshabangu’s lack of authority. The court also noted that the MPs should have included the party in their case, allowing the party to testify that Tshabangu was not the party’s Secretary General.