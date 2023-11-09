Source: CCC’s Citizens Assembly “Suspends” Sengezo Tshabangu

Self-styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim national chairperson Maxwell Omen Murindagomo claims the party’s self-proclaimed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has been suspended from his position with immediate effect.

In a letter sent to Local Government Minister Winston Chitando, dated 06 November 2023, Murindagomo said CCC’s Citizens Assembly Meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday resolved to suspend Tshabangu for unilaterally recalling party representatives.

He also said Zibusiso Tshongwe has been appointed as the party’s interim National Secretary General, taking over from Tshabangu. Reads the letter: