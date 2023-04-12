Chiadzwa community rejects plan for demos

Source: The Herald – Breaking news

Ray Bande

Manicaland Bureau

PROPONENTS of a planned demonstration against the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), Newman Chiadzwa and Hardwork Mukwada, have been disowned by fellow members of the Chiadzwa Community Share Ownership Scheme.

Several traditional leaders and locals distanced themselves from the demonstrations in interviews.

Mr Solomon Marange, son to Chief Marange, who is also an advisor and assessor in the Marange Court said: “As local traditional leadership and part of the Community Share Ownership Trust, we do not subscribe to the use of confrontational ways in solving problems.

“That we have problems as a community, yes; no one disputes that, but we now differ on ways to solve them. We are very mindful of the image that will be created and possible consequences of demonstrations, hence our decision not to partake in them.

“Those who are organising demonstrations are doing so as individuals and their averments do not reflect the thinking of local traditional leadership as well as villagers in their generality.”

Mr Marange said for the diamonds to be traded on the international market, it was a result of a series of engagements with the KPCS and as traditional leaders, they worked hard to achieve that.

“We would not want to move four steps backwards after having moved three steps ahead,” he said. “We cannot recklessly destroy what we have built so far.”

Headman Mutsago, born William Chipise, said there was still room for dialogue to solve the community’s challenges.

“As the traditional leadership in this area, we are not together with Newman Chiadzwa and Hardwork Mukwada in their demonstration plans,” he said.

“We believe that this could be influenced by other motives other than the need to find a lasting solution to our challenges.”

“Our belief is that there is still room for negotiations and in fact, negotiations are actually at an advanced stage with regards to things that need to be done on the ground as far as development in our area is concerned.

“Therefore, this plan for a demonstration is not our product as leadership and the people of Marange.”

Mrs Tarisai Manhanga, a villager said: “We are definitely not part and parcel of the so-called demonstration. We do have grievances, but these things are being discussed and a consensus will be reached. The implementation is what we are waiting for.

“There is really no need for a demonstration. It is unfortunate that those planning to partake in the demonstration are using our names and yet it is in their own interests.”

Chiadzwa and Mukwada said they wanted to demonstrate in Harare, Mutare and Chiadzwa after being angered by the ZCDC board’s failure to engage the community as requested through correspondence dated March 5.

They accused Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando of declining to act promptly on their concerns.

The two also accused Parliament of delaying action on their matter.