Source: Chiweshe villagers construct dam to end water woes | The Herald

Daniel Chigunwe Mashonaland Central Correspondent

Villagers in the Bare area of Chiweshe have successfully completed the construction of a weir that will see an end to water challenges being experienced by both humans and livestock.

Having been stalked by water woes for many years, the Bare community started constructing the weir in 2019 after receiving cement from government.

Speaking during a tour of the weir, Mazowe North legislator Cde Campion Mugweni said it was the first community built dam in the constituency.

He commended the locals for complementing government’s efforts.



“I came here in 2019 with Zinwa engineers who surveyed the area after the community bemoaned cattle deaths due to water challenges,” said Cde Mugweni. “The people, working with their local leadership, including headmen, successfully built and completed this dam.”

The mountainous Bare area is one of the dry places in Chiweshe, with villagers also making calls to increase borehole drilling.

Project coordinator Mr Gift Sango, a Zanu PF provincial member, said the dam was a result of commitment by the community to assist government, as well as an attempt towards the five million votes mobilisation.

“We received cement from government, and then we built this dam ourselves,” he said. “This is how we are helping the government to improve the livelihoods of people as we seek to attain the five million votes for our President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

The community has appealed for help to expand the dam.

“Our wish is that we get resources for the expansion of this dam so that we improve water harvesting,” headman Wallen Chinyere.

“This will also ensure that we go through dry seasons with sufficient water for our livestock as well as for gardening projects.”