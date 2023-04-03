Source: Continuing anger at gold corruption in Zimbabwe – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 1st April 2023

The Vigil met outside the Embassy today. We held a protest against the gold smuggling and money laundering of Zimbabwe’s ruling party Zanu PF and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This has been exposed by the Qatar-based news organisation Al Jazeera which is broadcasting a sensational television series exposing corruption involving gold in Africa, particularly Zimbabwe where the government have given a free hand to gangsters exploiting the country’s mineral wealth. You can see episode 1 and 2 on the following links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evWEuVR1XIs and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HYIcCoYt9YE .

Our activists held posters saying: ‘Down with Zimbabwe’s criminal President Mnangagwa: gold smuggler, money launderer’ and ‘Down with Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF: a criminal mafia, gold smugglers, money launderers”.

Join the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), in collaboration with Zimbabwean Lawyers for Human Rights and Lawyers for Lawyers, for a webinar on Monday 3 April 2023 at 1300 – 1400 BST titled ‘Zimbabwe civil society in peril: threats to the rule of law’. Register: www.ibanet.org/conference-details/CONF2379.

