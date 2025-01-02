Source: Defiant Tshabangu makes new key CCC appointments -Newsday Zimbabwe

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) self-appointed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has made fresh senior appointments in the divided opposition party in another show of defiance amid attempts to clip his wings.

On Monday, a High Court judge reserved judgement in a case where CCC interim leader Welshman Ncube wanted Tshabangu’s recent reshuffle of the party’s leaders in Parliament reserved on the grounds that he had no authority to make the appointments.

In the latest appointments, Harare mayor Jacob Mafume was made the party’s local govermnet caucus chairperson.

Mafume will be deputised by Bulawayo councillor Edwin Ndlovu. Bulawayo councillor Nyando Ndlovu was named the spokesperson of the caucus.

More to follow…