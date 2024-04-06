Source: Delta bursary scheme to the rescue –Newsday Zimbabwe

AT LEAST 100 Advanced Level and university students are set to benefit from a Delta Corporation Limited’s fees assistance programme this year.

The programme has to date assisted over 1 200 students with US$2 million worth of funding.

Delta general manager corporate affairs, Patricia Murambinda, said the initiative targets under-privileged students.

“Delta has been involved in assisting students as a means of enhancing capacity and capability for less privileged students for over 20 years,” Murambinda said.

“Delta runs a vibrant education assistance programme which includes this school bursaries programme which commands close to US$100 000 annually.

“We believe in a brighter, better, thriving and growing society and today something new has come to fulfil this aspiration in the bursary scheme community, and we are proud of it.

“We have 100 students benefiting from the programme from ‘A’ Level up to university this year and these students have been selected with the help of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.”

The bursary scheme covers tuition fees for beneficiaries as well as their stationery and other educational needs.

Murambinda said that the bursary scheme complements the Delta Technical Institute where beneficiaries are taken for training as artisans.

A beneficiary Fatima Anna Saidi (19) said the bursary scheme has helped alleviate financial challenges which her family was facing.