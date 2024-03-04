Source: Monica Mavhunga Appointed Veterans Of The Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Monica Mavhunga as the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs with immediate effect.

Mavhunga is a member of the Senate (ZANU PF), and a former Minister of State and Provincial Affairs for Mashonaland Central Province.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, in a statement issued on Monday, 04 March 2024. It reads: