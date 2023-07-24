Source: DISENFRANCHISED PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANT EXPOSES ZEC’S SHENANIGANS, WINS RIGHT TO CONTEST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

ELECTORAL Court Judge Justice Samuel Deme on Wednesday 19 July 2023 nullified the decision by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to veto Elisabeth Valerio, the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) political party leader from contesting as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections scheduled for next month.