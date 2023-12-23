Source: Dozens marooned in Harare high density suburb, houses submerged in floods

HARARE – Several residents were marooned in intense flooding while about 15 houses built on wetlands were submerged in water in Harare’s Budiriro high density suburb following incessant rains which caused intense flooding in parts of the capital this week.

Police said the sub-aqua unit rescued the marooned residents while a six-year-old is still missing amid fears that the minor could have drowned.

The child was reportedly on the mother’s back when she tried to swim to safety after Marimba River broke its banks releasing floods into homes on Thursday night.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic police) reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare.

“Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains which pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today (Friday).

“The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water,” said police.

The area, experiences flooding every rainfall season.

Budiriro residents are part of hundreds countrywide who have fallen victim to land barons who parcel out pieces of land on wetlands deemed unfit for housing.