Early X-mas cheer for Harare orphanage 

0

Source: Early X-mas cheer for Harare orphanage – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ORPHANS at Rose and Sharon in Harare received an early Christmas cheer after Harmony Pre-Junior School yesterday donated food hampers, clothes and shoes.

Receiving the gifts, Rose and Sharon spokesperson Faith Musendeki said they were always in need of basic needs and the gesture by the school was a timely boost.

“We have more than 100 orphans here and we lack basic needs so the coming in of Harmony Pre-Junior School with these goods will assist us a lot,” she said.

Harmony Pre-Junior School director Rachale Chikoore said the school, which started operating in March this year, plans to donate to the orphanage annually.

Related posts:

  1. Teachers’s protest conviction quashed by high court 
  2. Chamisa should speak out on recalls: Mliswa
  3. Misa Zim hails licencing of community radios
  4. Women on the frontline of an agriculture revolution
  5. All in place for wheat harvesting
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *