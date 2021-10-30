Source: Edgars opens 26th branch in Harare – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Zimbabwe’s leading clothing retailer Edgars Stores Limited, which is on an expansion drive to provide customers with “world class shopping experience”, on Friday opened its 26th branch in Avondale, Harare.

In a statement, Edgars group chief marketing officer, Rumble Dzimba said the modern outlet features a wide variety of upmarket signature footwear, accessories and beauty products.

“The store location will further expand Edgars’ local presence, offering customers interactive shopping and unique omni-channel experience, given that Edgars already offers online and WhatsApp shopping options,” she said.