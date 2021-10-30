Source: Zimbo guns for US mayorship – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY CHRIS MAHOVE

A ZIMBABWEAN-BORN businessman is running for mayorship in Allentown City in the United States.

Solomon Tembo, who was born in Kadoma, will contest against two other candidates, a Cuban and a Spaniard in the mayoral election slated for November 2.

The City of Allentown is home to 127 000 people, mainly whites, followed by Hispanics and then blacks.

Tembo is promising the electorate bountiful opportunities and shared prosperity for all through economic growth, job creation, service delivery as well as empowered communities and neighbourhoods.

“The city needs someone who can make the unequivocal pledge and commitment to create good-paying jobs while attracting new investment capital into the city for its development and revitalisation,” he told NewsDay Weekend from his base.

He said he would work to make housing more affordable and improve service delivery while rehabilitating the city’s crumbling infrastructure.

He said the poor would be protected by ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent responsibly and ensuring that the city’s savings were used to provide services for the most vulnerable groups.

“We will employ stringent debt management and vigorous financial oversight to create savings to advance our progressive agenda to strengthen education, health care and environmental protection,” he said.

Tembo also promised to crack down on corruption, crime and drug addiction as well as maintain law and order as a way of providing security to the community.

The justice system, he said, would be reformed to make it fair and balanced.

Tembo was born in Kadoma to Solomon Evaristo Tembo, the first black councillor in the then Gatooma in 1978.

The aspiring mayor worked at Gateway International Exchange before moving to the United States in 1994 to pursue further studies. He went to Kutztown University of Pennsylvania where he studied business.

He worked as a hotel manager for Sheraton, Hilton and Crown Plaza before starting his own business empire which includes a tax consulting office, a transport company and a home care centre which he runs with two other partners.