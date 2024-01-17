Source: EMA boss granted US$300 bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) director-general Aaron Chigona who was arrested on Tuesday on a criminal abuse of office charge has been granted US$300 bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

He was being represented by Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza law firm.

Chigona is alleged to have corruptly issued an environmental impact assessment certificate to a Harare company, Borrowdale Investments.

The alleged offence was committed on July 2021, and the matter has been remanded to February 28