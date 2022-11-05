Source: Ethiopia Honours Morocco’s Late King Hassan II, Robert Mugabe And Others

Ethiopia has awarded a Pan-African prize to Morocco’s late King Hassan II, Zimbabwe’s late founding leader Robert Mugabe and other African leaders recognizing their contributions to The prosperity of the African continent.

Hassan II was honoured for his contributions to the establishment of the African Union and Pan-Africanism, according to Morrocco World News.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed presented the award to the speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami on Tuesday in a ceremony held in the country’s capital Addis Ababa, news outlet FanaBC reported.

The ceremony was part of the first African Youth Summit, which took place between October 29 and November 1.

The late monarch, who was one of the founding fathers of the Organization of African Unity, was recognised for his determination to defend the best interests of the continent, as well as to ensure the peace and prosperity of its people.

In addition to the late Moroccan sovereign, the Ethiopian PM presented awards to the families of 17 other late leaders, commemorating their contributions to the prosperity of the African continent.

The awarded leaders include:

1). Ethiopia’s Emperor Haile Selassie I, 2). Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda, 3). Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere, 4). Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe, 5). Guinea’s Ahmed Sekou Toure, 6). Mali’s Modibo Keita, 7). Cote d’Ivoire’s Felix Hoffet Bounai and 8). Senegal’s Leopold Sedar Senghor.

The four-day event brought together youth from across African countries, with the aim of strengthening pan-Africanist visions and promoting the best interests of the continent.

Highlighting Africa’s great potential, the Ethiopian Prime Minister entrusted African young leaders with “bringing Africa’s hope to fruition.”