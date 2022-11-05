Govt widens forex levy basket

0

Source: Govt widens forex levy basket -Newsday Zimbabwe

Amon Murwira

GOVERNMENT is chasing all the United States dollars it can find on the market with Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira amending the  Manpower Planning and Development (Levy) to allow for collection of levies in foreign currency.

Statutory Instrument (187 of 2022) cited as the Manpower Planning and Development (Levy) (Amendment) Notice, 2022 (No. 2), compels every employer with a wage bill in foreign currency to pay taxes in forex.

“This notice shall come into effect on the date of publication,” the notice read.

The development comes after government ministries and local authorities were banned from charging fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency.

Earlier this year, Zimra said it was clamping down on corporates who evade forex taxes.

Section 4A of the Finance Act and section 38 (6) of the Value Added Tax Act requires traders to pay taxes in the currency of the transaction.

Zimra said it had noted with concern that some businesses were paying taxes in local currency while they charged their goods and services in United States dollars.

Related posts:

  1. Binga, Plumtree polytechnics coming soon: Minister 
  2. Education 5.0 churns out skilled graduates
  3. Teachers unions wrap ‘reckless’ minister 
  4. Varsity cashing in on masau fruit
  5. Bindura University comes of age 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.