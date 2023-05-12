Source: Ex-tour guide sets up camping venture – The Southern Eye

AUSTRALIA-BASED Zimbabwean former tour guide has established a camping venture providing mobile accommodation for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Butholezwe Moyo told Southern Eye that he set up the project together with his wife under a company called The Village: Ikhayalembali.

“The idea behind this project is to offer a unique glamping experience for domestic and foreign visitors at tourist attractions across the country,” Moyo said.

“What makes us unique above everything else is that we are a mobile accommodation service provider, and we are flexible to set up our bell tents at any desired location or camping site.”

Moyo said they had set up camps on the outskirts of Matobo National Park, Burke’s Paradise and Southern Cross.

“Discussions to put the project together began in 2018 and a few camps were held in Matobo with just a few individuals mainly to assess if the product would meet the requirements of the market,” he said.

“However, like most organisations we had to suspend everything in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when countries began opening their borders, we were busy acquiring new equipment to make our camping facilities more comfortable.”

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the country recorded an increase of 52,3% in domestic and international flights in 2022 compared to the previous year, as the tourism sector continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of flights increased to 50 640 in 2022, up from 33 254 recorded in 2021.

Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo registered an 82,6% increase in air passengers in 2022 compared to the previous year.