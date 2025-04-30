Faith and Fellowship: The resilience of Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa 

Every last Sunday of the month, Catholic asylum-seekers, migrants, and refugees in South Africa come together in some cities to participate in a Eucharistic celebration. Most of these migrants are from Zimbabwe and have made South Africa (SA) their home.

Fr. Vincent Lumano and Quegas Mutale – Hwange.

For many, the monthly liturgical gatherings have become a place of meeting, prayer, and mutual support.

Gratitude to the host country

An interesting characteristic is how Zimbabwean migrants maintain connections to their hometown guilds, sodalities, and church associations. In interviews with the authors, on behalf of Vatican News, some Zimbabweans based in South Africa shared their gratitude that South Africa continues to provide opportunities to work. This, in turn, allows them to support their families, including those back in Zimbabwe.

The challenge of migrant life in SA

Despite their resilience, personal safety remains a significant concern for Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa. Many have experienced violent crime or know someone who has fallen victim to a robbery of one kind or another. One Zimbabwean told Vatican News, “It is not easy to track the robbers. They may force you to transfer money into their bank account and then they leave you stranded.” As a result, some migrants said they limit their movements to only essential places.

Migrants said they also find themselves targeted by security forces, who routinely check for legal documents. Many live in constant fear of deportation.

Bishops Conference and support from local Church

Notwithstanding the challenges, Zimbabwean migrants actively contribute to their local parishes. Coming from a vibrant Catholic background, they contribute significantly to the pastoral life of their host communities. Once a month, they then gather with fellow compatriots at a designated parish to reaffirm their faith and strengthen social bonds.

The Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference (SACBC) Migrants and Refugees Office is at the forefront of encouraging religious congregations, dioceses, and parishes to come up with creative initiatives that address challenges faced by migrant communities. These initiatives include mental health support and educational empowerment programmes, especially for children and young persons.

A Message of Hope from Pope Francis

In his message for the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees on 29 September 2024, Pope Francis offered a touching reminder: “It is possible to see in the migrants of our time, as in those of every age, a living image of God’s people on their way to the eternal homeland.” The words of the late Pontiff resonate deeply with the experiences of Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa. They are a source of inspiration and hope.