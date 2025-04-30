Source: Zim projects record maize harvest –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE is expecting approximately 2,2 million tonnes of maize from the 2024/25 agricultural season, the fourth-highest yield in the country’s history, government has said.

During post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said the rebound came after a challenging 2023/24 El Nino-induced drought, which was marred by prolonged dry spells and late rainfall across several provinces.

The 2024/25 surge is largely attributed to improved rainfall distribution and the continued adoption of conservation farming practices such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa.

“Cabinet received an update on the Second Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report. The report indicates that the area planted to maize increased from 1 728 897 hectares in the 2023/24 season to 1 839 373 hectares in the 2024/25 season.

“The 6,4% increase is marginally above the target of 1,8 million hectares. Based on this assessment, maize production in the 2024/25 season is estimated at 2 293 556 metric tonnes, the fourth highest ever production by the country,” he said.

According to Muswere, Zimbabwe also recorded significant growth in cash crops, with tobacco production rising by 15%, cotton (52%) and sunflower by a staggering 303%, reflecting positive trends in rural incomes and value chain development.

He said beef production increased from 90 000 metric tonnes in 2023 to 94 623 metric tonnes in 2024, while the national cattle herd stood at 5,7 million, a 0,4% rise from the previous year.

“Communal areas continue to dominate livestock farming, accounting for 64% of the total herd. Mashonaland East, Manicaland and Midlands were the top milk-producing provinces in 2024, accounting for 89% of the country’s total production of 115 million litres, a 10% increase from last year,” Muswere said.

In the fisheries and wildlife sectors, fish production for 2024 reached 31 296 metric tonnes, while crocodile skin sales rose by 34%, indicating renewed momentum in aquaculture and wildlife-based industries.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approved Zimbabwe’s campaign strategy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term.

“Zimbabwe’s bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–28 term has already been endorsed by both the Southern African Development Community and the African Union and will be officially launched by His Excellency the President Dr E D Mnangagwa in Harare and in New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” Muswere said.

He said the campaign would highlight Zimbabwe’s commitment to international peace and security and generate goodwill on the global stage.