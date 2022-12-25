Families in Zimbabwe plan to spend less during festivities 

0

High inflation is keeping many people in Zimbabwe, and beyond, from spending on presents, parties and other things this holiday season.

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe central bank raids banks, firms 
  2. RioZim faces corporate rescue 
  3. No violence since 2017: Zanu PF 
  4. Govt doles out US$6m in Harare rubbish saga 
  5. Learning in a pandemic: real-time research on COVID-19 in rural Zimbabwe 
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *