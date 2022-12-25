Source: Chamisa Sends Christmas Hampers To Job Sikhala’s Family – Pindula News

Citizens’ Coalition for Change’s “Change Champion in Chief” Nelson Chamisa on Friday handed out food packages to underprivileged people as well as jailed Zengeza West Job Sikhala’s family and the “Nyatsime 16”.

According to Gift “Ostallos” Siziba, the party’s deputy spokesperson, the food hampers were proceeds of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner. He posted on Twitter:

Today President Chamisa handed over food hampers to the less privileged, people living with disabilities, and the elderly. These are the proceeds of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner which was held last week. The Presidency does this as a gesture of love and solidarity. … Today President @nelsonchamisa sent Christmas hampers to Hon Job Sikhala family and the Nyatsime 16. We spent our day with these progressive Citizens as part of our practice of solidarity. Thank you, Zimbabwe for the love and support. One day we shall be free. Together we can!

Chamisa also confirmed the development via his Twitter account. He wrote: