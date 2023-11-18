Gen Sibanda’s Politburo appointment deferred

Story by ZBC Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the staying of General Philip Valerio Sibanda’s appointment to the ruling ZANU PF Party Politburo as an ex-officio member.

The President clarified that General Sibanda’s position will be reviewed upon the expiry of the General’s position in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The clarification follows a statement released by the Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba.

“The position will be reviewed at the expiry of General Sibanda’s term as a senior serving officer at the helm of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ZDF. This deferment of the appointment resolves the apparent conflict with the country’s Constitution which regulates the conduct of serving members of the Security Services,” reads the statement.