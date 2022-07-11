Source: Goldrush – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 9th July 2022

As Zimbabwe’s currency crisis worsens, the Central Bank has announced it will start selling gold coins ‘as a store of value’. The coins can be bought from 25th July in local currency, US dollars and other foreign currencies at a price based on the prevailing international price of gold and the cost of production.

The 22-carat coin is part of measures to counteract the soaring inflation rate and the sharp deterioration of the Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost more than two-thirds of its value against the US dollar this year. The coin named Mosi-oa-tunya (smoke that thunders), a reference to the Victoria Falls, can be traded locally and internationally (see: https://www.reuters.com/business/zimbabwe-introduce-gold-coins-local-currency-tumbles-2022-07-05/).

The academic and former senior civil servant Ibbo Mandaza says Zimbabwe is 40 years behind some other African countries because of misrule and the loss of people with professional skills who have gone abroad. Mandaza said the country was in a serious mess and should mobilise all Zimbabweans and the diaspora as a matter of urgency. ‘It is evident that the current situation in Zimbabwe is one in which both the private and particularly the public sector are depleted of skills and therefore lacking in capacity to deliver as would be expected in any society.’

He added: ‘Zimbabwe cannot recover, economically and politically, without the mobilisation of its diaspora. As it is, it is the diaspora which is contributing almost US$2 billion in remittances — a massive support and safety net in a country so ravaged by poverty and unemployment. And why then deny the right to vote to citizens out there who now number an estimated four to five million?’ (See: https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-national-byo-221116.html.)

‘You know you’ve reached failed state status when your supermarkets are devoid of people on payday’ writes the editor of Biznews introducing Cathy Buckle’s latest letter from Zimbabwe. Cathy says that, with the right connections to government officials, however, you can become an overnight millionaire by buying US dollars at preferential rates doubling your money on the street in minutes. She said the country had rapidly gone back to the days ‘when all the basics on our tables have become luxuries’ (see: https://www.biznews.com/africa/2022/07/04/solace-zimbabwe-travails-nature).

Other points

A Zimbabwean doctor whose practice in the UK was closed after a campaign by the Vigil, is facing allegations of patient mistreatment. Dr Sylvester Nyatsuro returned to Zimbabwe to take over a white-owned tobacco farm with the help of Grace Mugabe. He was appointed chairman of the Zimbabwe national family planning council board by the then health minister Obadiah Moyo before Moyo was sacked over Covid 19 procurement fraud. Nyatsuro has returned to the UK where a medical practitioners’ tribunal is considering allegations of patient mistreatment before he is allowed to resume practice here (see: https://www.newzimbabwe.com/uk-26-out-of-30-patient-mistreatment-charges-upheld-against-mugabe-farm-grab-doctor/),

Many Zimbabweans living in the UK take a great interest in the politics of their a. tdopted country. Indeed we know of a number who have become municipal councillors. Following the ousting of Boris Johnson this week while he still had a mandate for two more years in office, some of the UK Zimbabweans have remarked on social media at the ability of MPs to remove the Prime Minister, pointing out how different it is in Zimbabwe.

Congratulations to ROHR walkers and supporters for their fundraising efforts for the 13 mile ROHR walk on 18th June. The aim is to raise funds for voter registration, mobilisation and education to ensure all eligible citizens exercise their right to vote without fear or manipulation to help ensure free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe. So far £1,273 has been raised with more to come.

Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 16th July from 2 – 5 pm.

Next ROHR Meeting. Saturday 3rd August at 11 am.

The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil's partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil's mission statement in a practical way.

