Growing calls for SADC, AU to intervene in the Zimbabwean crisis

0

The SADC troika says it is concerned about the personal attacks directed at the Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Nevers Mumba who headed the SADC’s observer mission in the recent Zimbabwean elections. Hichilema who chairs the bloc’s organ on politics, defence and security appointed Mumba. The SADC troika held a virtual meeting to scrutinize the bloc’s observer mission report that painted a bleak picture of the Zimbabwean elections. The observer mission revealed that the Zimbabwean elections failed to meet the international and regional standards. Khayelihle Khumalo has more.

Related posts:

  1. SADC Observer Mission report on Zimbabwean elections handed to Hakainde Hichilema 
  2. Mumba warns cycle of disputed polls could fuel regional instability
  3. Chinamasa Insults Zambian President And Nevers Mumba 
  4. We don’t conduct elections: Sadc
  5. Troika ministers say attacks on Zim election observers threat to SADC
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *