Growing calls for SADC, AU to intervene in the Zimbabwean crisis

The SADC troika says it is concerned about the personal attacks directed at the Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Nevers Mumba who headed the SADC’s observer mission in the recent Zimbabwean elections. Hichilema who chairs the bloc’s organ on politics, defence and security appointed Mumba. The SADC troika held a virtual meeting to scrutinize the bloc’s observer mission report that painted a bleak picture of the Zimbabwean elections. The observer mission revealed that the Zimbabwean elections failed to meet the international and regional standards. Khayelihle Khumalo has more.