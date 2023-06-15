GZU moot team heads to Geneva 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Jenfan Muswere

Herald Reporter

The Great Zimbabwe University’s Moot Team will represent Africa at the 15th Nelson Mandela Human Rights Moot Court Competition World Finals to be held next month.

A moot court simulates a real court where students are made to participate in staged court proceedings that are related to a fictional dispute between parties.

Mostly, moot courts are conducted in law schools where the students are expected to pursue their careers in the field of law as lawyers, arbitrators and judges.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting yesterday, Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said this year’s world finals will be at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva.

“The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development informed Cabinet that the GZU Team had won the right to represent the continent after defeating highly-ranked universities from across the continent.

“Government takes this opportunity to congratulate the GZU team on this achievement and to wish the team well in the world tourney,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development has initiated a graduation programme that seeks to encourage formalisation of business within the small and medium enterprises sector.

The programme is also expected to honour enterprises which have grown from one level to another, including those that have graduated to becoming large enterprises. The major outcomes of the graduation programme included recognition of the role and contribution of MSMEs in the growth of the economy, improved access to markets by MSMEs and increased contribution to fiscal revenue as more enterprises are coming forward to pay taxes.

“Thus the Government will continue to support the programme in order to accelerate the movement of more micro enterprises from informal to formal and enhance productivity and competitiveness in the sector as we demonstrate that nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” he said.

So far, a total of 391 micro, small and medium enterprises had graduated in Harare, Midlands and Manicaland in sectors that included furniture, chemicals and detergents, clothing, services, manufacturing, agro-processing, leather industry, construction, retail, tourism, arts and culture, agriculture and metal fabrication.

President Mnangagwa officiated at the Midlands MSME graduation ceremony in December last year, where there were a total of 112 enterprises graduating from one level to another: 71 enterprises from micro to small, 26 from small to medium and 15 from medium to large. These enterprises had a total annual turnover of US$43 million and were providing employment to a total of 3 063 people.

In Harare, 166 MSMEs graduated in March this year: 122 moved from micro to small enterprises while 38 moved from small to medium and six from medium to large enterprises.

The enterprises had a total annual turnover of over US$35 million and were providing employment to 2 040 people.

“Manicaland province saw 113 MSMEs graduating with 89 moving from micro to small, 17 from small to medium and 7 from medium to large scale enterprises. The enterprises were in sectors that include animal husbandry, fisheries, metal fabrication, tourism and hospitality, dairy and timber processing among others. The enterprises had a total annual turnover of US$42 million and provided employment to 2 052 people,” the Minister said.