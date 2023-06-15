Tobacco crop record shattered as land reform bears fruit

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Blessings Chidakwa and Precious Manomano

Zimbabwe’s historic Land Reform Programme has finally confounded its fiercest critics and detractors after proving its success with the country producing a record tobacco crop in 198 years, with 85 percent of it coming from smallholder farmers of whom 60 percent are beneficiaries of the now highly viable programme.

This comes barely a year after Zimbabwe realised a record wheat harvest since the crop started being produced commercially in the country in 1966.

While detractors projected failure of the fast-track Land Reform Programme at its inception in 2000, Zimbabwe has turned the tables on the pessimists, saving up to US$300 million in import costs following a record wheat harvest last year of over 375 000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe is moving ahead on several fronts to ensure that the land reform programme continues to be a resounding success by making sure farmers have the inputs and backing to push production to new heights, far higher than what was produced before the exercise.

Agrarian reforms, which gave a lot of farmers access to land, have been matched with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which ensures they can use that land effectively to increase production.

The strategy is a composite plan of action drawn from the agriculture recovery and livestock growth plans.

Agricultural transformation is on course with the Government introducing Pfumvudza, Command Agriculture, contract farming and corporate farming as ways to boost the agricultural and industrial revolution which saw Zimbabwe’s transformation taking less than 20 years after the introduction of the Land Reform Programme.

Addressing the media during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet is pleased to advise that Zimbabwe has recorded the highest tobacco production in its 198 years of history.

“The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka, reported that the country’s tobacco output in the ongoing 2023 marketing season currently stands at 261 million kilogrammes, surpassing the previous record of 259 million kilogrammes,” he said.

“This is on the backdrop of the fact that 85 percent of the tobacco is being produced by smallholder farmers, 60 percent of whom are beneficiaries of the land reform programme, demonstrating that Government policies in the agriculture sector are sound and continue to bear fruit.”

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said smallholder farmers who benefited from the land reform programme are doing well in tobacco growing, adding that the crop is the biggest foreign currency earner which needs a practical action approach when growing it.

“We are happy that smallholder farmers are contributing more in growing the crop. This means that farmers are utilising the land very well. Good agronomic practices are also key to enhancing productivity. We applaud the work done by farmers this season,” he said.

Mr Mariranyika said several smallholder farmers’ lives have totally positively changed, adding that production costs should not rise to ensure that farmers get a profit.

“It is good for the farmers to benefit from what they grow. We are guaranteed a good harvest this time.

“Farmers get their inputs on time and this helps to scale up production of the crop. We hope this production will also scale up next season, “he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said smallholder farmers were doing well adding that those who had become successful in the sector we adhering to planting dates.

“We are looking forward to a bumper harvest this season in wheat as well as in tobacco. Planting dates are crucial in all crops. We are positive that there is significant growth in our industry.

“Foreign currency retention increments to 85 percent motivated our farmers to work hard to achieve better yields like we are witnessing today. I therefore urge wheat farmers to stick to deadlines when planting crops to improve our yields,’’ he said.

Mrs Marjorie Makwiza of Banket said of all the crops, tobacco had positively transformed her family’s life.

“Since l started growing tobacco, everything almost changed. It was difficult to send my children to school or even to feed them but now l can testify that everything is now moving smoothly. I earn large amounts of money every year.

“Every year I get more than 20 bales. I am planning to increase the hectarage due to the 85 percent foreign currency retention which was introduced by the Government. It is indeed motivating,” she said.

Mr Tawanda Marembo of Raffingora also said his wealth accumulated from growing tobacco.

“I started growing tobacco in 2018 but I can tell you that this year I bought a car and a tractor. Tobacco pays if good agronomic practices are implemented.

“This crop has transformed my life and I pledge to continue growing tobacco. Other crops are paying but tobacco has proved to be the biggest cash crop,” he said.

High productivity is attributed to Government input schemes, timely inputs distribution, constant supply of key utilities such as power and fuel to farmers.

Good rains being received in all provinces and crowding-in the private and financial services sectors as enunciated in the Agriculture Recovery Growth Plan is also aiding good yields.