Five more nights in prison custody for city executive as prosecutors oppose bail bid

Source: Harare City boss who bashed ZACC officers to spend Easter holiday in custody – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Suspended Harare City Council principal engineer Albert Madanha, accused of assaulting some Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers during an attempt to arrest him, will languish in remand prison over the Easter holiday after his bail ruling was pushed to next week by a city magistrate.

Madanha was arrested earlier this week charged with criminal abuse of office and assaulting a peace officer.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei who remanded him to April 2 for bail ruling.

Prosecutors allege Madanha was involved in illegal distribution of land in Harare’s Borrowdale low density suburb.

According to court documents, Madanha abused his power as an employee of the city council by helping a company, Southern Plan Energy Private Limited (SPE) get first preference.

It is alleged that SPE approached Madanha in September 2022 seeking assistance on how it could acquire land and establish an LPG Cylinder filling station.

Madanha reportedly told the company to choose a vacant piece of land suitable for its type of business.

He also allegedly assaulted two of the three ZACC officers who went to his home to arrest him.

The State opposed granting of bail.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje led evidence from the investigating officer, Addington Mhango.

He opposed bail submitting that Madanha might escape to Scotland, where his family resides, if granted bail.

“Chances are high that he might abscond,” said the investigating officer in court.

“We are also afraid that he may interfere with witnesses. Upon learning that there was an investigation, he contacted some of our key witnesses and tried to twist their arms so that they say the incorrect details.

“The witnesses and the accused are also colleagues.”

Mhango said they have recorded six statements from the witnesses and five are yet to be interviewed in connection with the case.

“We visited his home on March 24 and he opened the door.

“We identified ourselves and he tried to close the door and he kicked and punched one of the officers who tried to grab his arm,” said the IO.

Mhango said Madanha even identified one of the officers he was acquitted with but still continued to bash the officers.

Madanha insists he is innocent.

His lawyer Tafadzwa Madotsa also told the court that his client has already been acquitted by a disciplinary tribunal which determined the same matter in November last year.