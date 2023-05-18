High Court convicts HCC bosses for criminal abuse of office 

0

Source: High Court convicts HCC bosses for criminal abuse of office -Newsday Zimbabwe

High Court of Zimbabwe

THE High Court on Tuesday convicted Harare City Council finance director Stanley Ndemera and chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri on a charge of criminal abuse of office.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were being charged alongside former mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Hosea Chisango, who were acquitted on the same charge.

Ndemera and Kandemiri were represented by Joel Mambara.

Gomba and Chisango were represented by Garikai Mhishi and Gyton Vhiriri.

Justice Kwenda said they only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of policy because their assumption was that everything was done above board.

In convicting Ndemera and Kandemiri, Justice Kwenda said the duo abused its offices to commit the offence.

The court heard that they sold the council-owned Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course, without following procedure.

The stand was sold to Hardspec Investments for $23 923 340 while the club was quoted at US$2,3 million.

