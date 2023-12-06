Source: Highway robber in court for murder -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 51-YEAR-OLD robber who targeted motorists along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway yesterday appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing two counts of murder.

Farayi Chakadzi was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

He was remanded in custody to December 15 for routine remand pending investigations.

Prosecutor Zebidiah Bofu alleged that Chakadzi and his accomplices would target motorists along the busy road.

In the first count, it is alleged that Chakadzi caused the death of Talkmore Vinga on September 22.

A witness, Timothy Shambare, who was standing by his haulage truck said he allegedly saw the accused attacking the deceased with spanners and a metal.

Vinga succumbed to the injuries.

On a different count, Chakadzi and his accomplices robbed Fredy Chigumira who was driving home from Kuwadzana and had briefly stopped along Bulawayo Road.

They robbed Chigumira of US$1 200 and a cellphone.

The court further heard that the robbery was interrupted when soldiers who were coming from work arrived at the crime scene and started chasing the suspects.

The soldiers managed to apprehend one of the suspects and took him to Kuwadzana Police Station.

The suspects implicated Chakadzi and his other accomplices.