How Censorship Could Shake Up Zimbabwe’s Election 

Free speech advocates are concerned that the government has been using the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act to keep citizens and journalists from expressing political opinions.

LINDA MUJURU, GPJ ZIMBABWE – Customers browse newspapers and magazines at a vendor’s stall in Harare. Global Press Journal GLOBAL PRESS JOURNAL Linda Mujuru

An arbitrary power

Kumbirai Mafunda, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, says they have recorded several cases of individuals, including journalists, arrested on allegations of insulting Mnangagwa since he took office in 2017. But these types of arrests are not new, he says. They occurred while the previous president, Robert Mugabe, was in office as well.

Under the law, it’s a criminal offense to make a statement about or concerning the president, an acting president or the vice president with the knowledge that there is a risk or possibility that the statement is false.

The law criminalizes statements that may cause feelings of hostility toward the president or vice president, or may cause hatred or ridicule of the two.

It’s up to the accused to exonerate themselves.

If found guilty, a person can face fines not exceeding 300 United States dollars, imprisonment for up to a year, or both.

Gift Mtisi, Zakeyo’s lawyer, says the law is unconstitutional. An arbitrary power like this violates the freedoms people should enjoy, he says, and the law is aimed at suppressing freedom of speech, association and expression.

In addition to muzzling freedom of expression, the law is prone to abuse, he adds.

“It is being abused by people who want to settle scores with their opponents in the political realm.”

Like Zakeyo, Heather Mpambwa was arrested for violating the insult laws in August 2020, when she was a university student. Mpambwa sent critical texts to a local WhatsApp group in the town of Kariba after a presidential State of the Nation address.

“I was criticizing the address, saying that the president continues to talk about ending corruption and yet we are not seeing the results. We exchanged words with people on the group as we were having the argument and discussion,” she says.