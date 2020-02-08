Source: IDCZ board dissolved | The Herald 08 FEB, 2020

Tanaka Mahanya Herald Reporter

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has dissolved the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) board with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Nzenza said more needs to be done to see that the ministry’s objectives and activities were in tandem with the new Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (ZNIDP) so as to see through the achievement of an upper middle class economy.

A new board would be announced soon.

In the interim, she will work closely with IDCZ chief executive Mr Ben Kumalo to re-strategise and map the way forward for the key institution.

Said Dr Nzenza: “The Ministry of Industry and Commerce undertook a strategic review from December 18 to 20, 2019. The main purpose of the strategic review was to realign the ministry’s objectives and activities to the new ZNIDP with a view of driving the ministry towards His Excellency, the President’s Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper middle class economy.

“In this regard, the ministry plays a significant role in productivity, creation of jobs and promotion of growth. As part of the realignment, the Minister of Industry and Commerce has dissolved the IDCZ board with immediate effect.”

Dr Nzenza thanked the outgoing board for working hard in driving the strategic objectives of the IDCZ.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Minister would like to thank all board members for their contribution, competence and expertise,” reads the statement.