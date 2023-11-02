Source: ‘Include youth in decision-making processes’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

Government and civil society organisations have been urged to prioritise the protection and empowerment of youth through their inclusion in decision-making processes, among others.

This was said by Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training minister Tino Machakaire as the country joined the world to commemorate the Africa Youth Day yesterday.

Machakaire said a youth indaba was scheduled for the end of the month to provide a platform for various stakeholders to include the youth in decision-making processes.

“This is meant to open up access and a platform for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to dialogue with the youth while celebrating opportunities for young people to contribute and channel youth motivation, energy and creativity towards political, social, environmental and economic renewal,” Machakaire said.

He said it was important to strengthen youth efforts in socio-economic, political and environmental discourses.

“The Africa Youth Day celebration theme will rest on agenda 2063 Aspiration 6 to be specific, which calls for people-driven development, relying on youth.

“This innovative approach is designed to provide the big push and propel growth and transformation through fast-tracking the implementation of programmes identified by agenda 2063. In this regard, the ministry will weigh in realising this by ensuring the improved youth participation in the decision-making processes,” Machakaire said.

Africa Youth Day is meant to celebrate the energy, creativity and resilience of youth across the continent and in the diaspora.

According to the last census, the country has a young population, with approximately 61% under 25.

However, there is a serious unemployment problem with the unemployment rate for the country’s youth sitting at 35%.