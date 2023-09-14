Source: Invest in fish farming, women urged –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has called on women in Kariba and surrounding areas to consider aquaculture, describing it as a lucrative venture with a ready market.

Speaking recently on a local radio station in Kariba, FAO representative Paul Mwera, said fish farming was a lucrative business venture.

“Apart from economic livelihoods such as steady income stream, fish is a critical health diet for women. The essential amino acids, fatty acids and vitamins support the immune system of the body and replenishes body cells fast,” Mwera said.

“Women should not be relegated to lower grades of employment in fish farming, but should also occupy the higher grades such as the management and ownership of fish farms.”

He said Lake Kariba was a big water body which could benefit all residents along its shores.

“Women should consider farming fish in Kariba Dam. Kariba is a fish town and the community is used to eating fish. Also those who visit Kariba for holiday and other business, expect to get fish in the town, thus women should take this venture seriously.

“We also urge women to engage their local council for space for fish farming. They can do nutritional gardening, while doing fisheries business at the same time,” he said.

FAO is implementing another fishery initiative in partnership with the government called FISH4ACP aimed at contributing towards a productive and a sustainable tilapia aquaculture industry in Zimbabwe.

The programme is also aimed at lifting communities out of extreme poverty, as well as improving food security.

The FISH4ACP’s priority areas for Zimbabwe’s tilapia aquaculture value chain include scaling-up production by applying low cost new technologies and assisting the government in the development of a Fisheries Act.

FAO’s work in fisheries and aquaculture is geared towards bringing about a blue transformation, a vision committed to building sustainability and resilience.

The organisation works with United Nations member States and partners to transform aquatic systems and promote responsible and sustainable management of aquatic food systems.