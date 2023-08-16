Source: Investor rehabilitates 25km road in Bubi | The Chronicle

Gibson Mhaka, Chronicle Writer

CHINESE-owned gold mining firm, Ming Chang Sino Africa (Ming Chang), has brought cheer to the community in Ward 22, Bubi District, Matabeleland North province where it has rehabilitated a 25km gravel road as part of efforts to complement Government efforts to build infrastructure.

The rehabilitation of Ilitshe Road, a stretch that branches off Bulawayo-Nkayi Road and links the mine and the surrounding areas, was done at a cost of US$100 000.

For over 40 years, the community has struggled to rehabilitate the road with various fundraising initiatives failing to bear fruit until the company decided to complement the Second Republic guided by President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of ensuring that “no one and no place is left behind.”

Speaking during the official commissioning of the rehabilitated road on Friday, Ming Chang Sino-Africa general manager on site, Mr Weidong Young said the rehabilitation of the road was part of the firm’s social corporate responsibility programmes.

“This is one of the many corporate social responsibility initiatives lined up for the district and this is what we are also doing in other areas where we have invested as a company,” he said.

Mr Weidong said the company was using its plant and equipment to work on projects such as road construction and as such reduced costs.

“We used 21 excavators, rollers, dump trucks, front-end loaders and bulldozers to construct this road hence the cost was low compared to using hired equipment,” he said.

Mr Weidong said the company was committed to rehabilitating roads in areas where it was operating in order to link the communities to key social amenities.

“As Ming Chang we have been operating in Zimbabwe for 13 years now and in Bubi for seven years. We appreciate all the support we get from the local leadership and we are committed to developing the district by reviewing our corporate social responsibility strategy so it is more comprehensive and extend beyond roads rehabilitation and maintenance,” said Mr Weidong.

Speaking at the function Bubi Constituency legislator, Cde Sonny Mguni, lauded Ming Chang saying they have set the bar high for other investors and business people operating in the district.

“This road has been giving us challenges since 1980 and Ming Chang Sino Africa has just challenged other investors to make a positive change in communities. Other firms operating in the district should take a leaf from Ming Chang Sino Africa by giving back to the community as part of their social corporate responsibility,” said Cde Mguni.

He said the rehabilitation of the road has also brought relief to villagers who were struggling to move their farm produce to markets. He said they have also engaged other players in the district to support developmental projects in the area in line with the Second Republic’s commitment to improve livelihoods.

“Ming Chang did not waste time when we knocked on their door for support. They agreed and they have delivered this project in no time. I am glad to say that the mining company has also drilled nine boreholes in the district and intends to increase the number,” said Cde Mguni.

Bubi Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer, Dr Patson Mlilo, also applauded the company saying a good road network attracts investment to an area.

“If you have a good road network you bring investors into the community and farmers will also have no trouble transporting their produce to market as well as receiving inputs,” he said.