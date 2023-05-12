Source: It is not law yet for people to be registered to vote without proof of residence
Dear President Mnangagwa,
our games have been exposed, thanks to the person who recorded and shared the video at a rally at which your officials were organising for people in a rural constituency to be ferried to go and transfer on the voter’s roll so that they can vote in an urban constituency. The video is attached for the world to view. The removal of proof of residence as a condition for voting is only a bill at the moment from what I understand, but you are well aware that your party has been moving people from rural areas to register in urban wards and constituencies in order for Zanu PF to have more representatives in the urban centers, and the Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC) has been a willing accomplice in all this. ZEC has been going to Zanu PF rallies where they would handle voter registration and transfers on the request of Zanu PF.
Mr. President, what you are doing is corrupt. You addressed some of the rallies, for example, the one in Epworth, where an announcement that ZEC officers were in attendance to register voters, and never objected to that. You are a disgrace to the country, the region and the continent.
People of Zimbabwe, let us go and vote in large numbers and remove this tyranny. The country will never progress with such leadership.
