Source: JUST IN: Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital doctor arrested | The Herald

A health worker screens a motorist entering Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

Herald Reporter

A man who took advantage of staff shortages in the health sector and posed as a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa for seven months, has been arrested.

Admire Chisi of Zimre Park ran out of luck when real doctors at the institution smelt a rat and alerted the police.

When reached for comment, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said it would release a statement later today.