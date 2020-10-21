JUST IN: Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital doctor arrested 

0

Source: JUST IN: Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital doctor arrested | The Herald

JUST IN: Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital doctor arrested
A health worker screens a motorist entering Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

Herald Reporter
A man who took advantage of staff shortages in the health sector and posed as a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa for seven months, has been arrested.

Admire Chisi of Zimre Park ran out of luck when real doctors at the institution smelt a rat and alerted the police.

When reached for comment, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said it would release a statement later today.

Related posts:

  1. Record 13 Covid-19 deaths 
  2. 10 Chinese specialist doctors arrive
  3. City hospitals receive PPE
  4. Rebecca Masawi: Homicidal criminal or unlucky lover?
  5. 2021 public holidays gazetted
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *