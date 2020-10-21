Source: JUST IN: Bogus Parirenyatwa Hospital doctor arrested | The Herald
Herald Reporter
A man who took advantage of staff shortages in the health sector and posed as a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa for seven months, has been arrested.
Admire Chisi of Zimre Park ran out of luck when real doctors at the institution smelt a rat and alerted the police.
When reached for comment, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said it would release a statement later today.
