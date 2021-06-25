Source: Kaunda mourning period till July 1 | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The mourning period for the late founding Zambian President Dr Kenneth Kaunda will end on July 1, the Government has said.

This comes after various enquiries from institutions and members of the public on which day the national flag will be raised to full mast after President Mnangagwa declared 14 days of mourning for Dr Kaunda.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage confirmed that the 14-day period will end on July 1.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has received several enquiries from institutions and members of the public on the period in which the national flag must fly at half-mast in response to the declaration of 14 days of mourning by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa following the untimely passing on of the founding President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda on 17 June 2021.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage wishes to advise that the national flag will continue to fly at half-mast until 1 July 2021.”

Dr Kaunda, who ruled Zambia from 1964 to 1991, died at a hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

He was among the last giants of Pan-Africanism who were at the forefront in the fight to dislodge colonialists from Africa.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief from across the globe.

Zambia declared 21 days of mourning for the liberation hero, while other SADC states like Botswana have also declared days of mourning for the man affectionately known as KK.

The Embassy of Zambia in Zimbabwe has opened a book of condolences for the late President Kaunda.