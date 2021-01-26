As Sikhala returns to court for determination of freedom bid

Source: Kunaka clocks one month in prison over 31 July anti-govt protest – The Zimbabwean

FORMER ZANU PF party youth leader Jim Kunaka, who has been in remand

prison since last year when he was arrested, charged and detained for

allegedly inciting people to participate in an anti-government protest

will appear at Harare High Court on Tuesday 26 January 2021 for the

determination of his bail appeal.

The 42 year-old Kunaka was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police

members on 24 December 2020 who charged him with incitement to

participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence,

breach of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) as read with section

37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

Kunaka, who is represented by Munyaradzai Bwanya of Zimbabwe Lawyers

for Human Rights (ZLHR), was also charged with contravening section 4

of Statutory Instrument 110 of 2020 Public Health (COVID-19)

Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order, 2020

after he allegedly incited more than 50 people to gather without

permission during the national lockdown period declared by government

in a bid stop people from gathering in large numbers in a bid to curb

the spread of coronavirus.

In court, prosecutors alleged that Kunaka posted some video messages

on social media platforms between 1 March 2020 and 30 July 2020

inciting people across the country to participate in illegal

demonstrations which were held on 31 July 2020.

Kunaka, prosecutors charged, incited people to gather at Africa Unity

Square during the time which government had declared a national

lockdown period prohibiting people from gathering.

Hearing of Kunaka’s bail appeal at Harare High Court was delayed as

his lawyer faced challenges in securing the record of proceedings from

Harare Magistrates Court, where he was denied bail in December 2020 by

Magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Meanwhile, Zengeza West constituency legislator Hon. Job Sikhala will

return to Harare High Court on Tuesday 26 January 2021, for

continuation of the hearing of his bail appeal after it was postponed

on Friday 22 January 2021 by Justice Davison Foroma, when law officers

from National Prosecuting Authority requested for more time to go

through the opposition party legislator’s bail appeal.

Hon. Sikhala, who is represented by Jeremiah Bamu, Harrison Nkomo and

Paidamoyo Saurombe of ZLHR, was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Ngoni

Nduna on 15 January 2021 after he was arrested on 9 January 2021 and

charged with publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial

to the State.