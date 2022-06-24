Source: Magaisa’s body arrives tomorrow – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE body of the late constitutional law expert and academic Alex Magaisa will arrive in the country tomorrow for burial next week.

Magaisa died on June 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kent, England, after battling a heart ailment.

His death touched the hearts of many Zimbabweans from all corners and across the political divide.

Family spokesperson Esteri Magaisa yesterday said: “His body will arrive on Saturday (tomorrow) around 2:30pm and his body will go to Nyaradzo funeral parlour. Then on Sunday, we will have a memorial church service for his friends, family and the Big Saturday Read fans at East End Hall at the Showgrounds, Harare. This has been cleared by the police.

“With regards to burial, we still want time with him as a family. As you can see, his body will arrive on a weekend and we don’t know the procedures. We are still grieving and need time with him. In addition, we need to process a burial order first. So with regards to the burial date that will be announced

later.”

Meanwhile, Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere asked all citizens to join hands so as to give Magaisa a befitting send-off.

“Magaisa leaves a rich legacy and an indelible mark on the struggle for democracy and good governance in Zimbabwe. We are grateful for his industry in sharing his bold ideas for a better Zimbabwe and we pay homage to him for seamlessly adhering to principle. It is going to be impossible to fill the void he left,” she said.

MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora said: “His (Magaisa) contribution shall remain forever indelible.”