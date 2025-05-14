Source: Magistrate Orders ZRP To Refund Admission Of Guilty Fines Paid By UZ Lecturers ⋆ Pindula News

A magistrate has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to refund fines paid by three University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers who were arrested last month during a protest over salaries and working conditions.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the lecturers, Professor Obvious Vengeyi, Boncase Mwakorera, and Desmond Ndedzu, were taken into custody on 16 April 2025 and charged with disorderly conduct in a public place under section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They were detained overnight at Harare Central Police Station and released the following day (17 April 2025) after each paid a US$15 admission of guilt fine.

The three, who are also leaders of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), UZ, had reportedly been picketing alongside other UZ lecturers, calling for improved pay and working conditions.

The lecturers were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, namely Kelvin Kabaya, Emmanuel Lawrence Chibwe, and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa.

They challenged the fines on 22 April, arguing the protest was lawful and protected under the Labour Act and section 65 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to collective job action.

In a letter to the Provincial Magistrate, the lawyers argued that the trio paid the fines solely to secure their release and avoid prolonged detention over a public holiday, not as an admission of wrongdoing. They also offered to defend the lecturers in court should criminal proceedings be pursued.

Now, Harare Resident Magistrate Sheunesu Matova has overturned the lecturers’ convictions and directed the ZRP to refund the fines paid on 17 April.

He ruled that a full trial should instead be held, during which the lecturers will formally answer to the charges.

Magistrate Matova instructed the District Public Prosecutor to ensure the matter proceeds through the usual judicial process.