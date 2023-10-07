Source: Man bashes wife, daughter over TV – The Southern Eye

A 48-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man on Wednesday appeared before magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing charges of domestic violence after bashing his wife and daughter in a dispute over a new television set which he suspected was bought by his wife’s lover.

Bruce Mlauzi, who was charged with three counts of physically abusing his wife Simomo Dube and daughter Pretty, was remanded out of custody on US$20 bail to October 18.

It is alleged that on October 1 at around 2pm, Mlauzi questioned his wife about who bought the television set. She told the husband that she was given the television set by their neighbour.

The State alleged that Mlauzi was not convinced with the response and accused his wife of receiving the television set from his lover.

He allegedly assaulted his wife with fists and booted.

The accused also assaulted his daughter by pushing her to the ground.

On the following day, Mlauzi allegedly assaulted his wife again.

Dube was referred to Mpilo Hospital for medical examination and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Maphosa.