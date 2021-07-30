Source: Man demands lobola back, torches in-laws’ hut | Newsday (News)

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MUTASA villager has left the community dumb-founded after demanding his lobola back from his in-laws before burning his mother’s kitchen hut to ashes following an argument with his wife.

Knowledge Manhanga (31) from Domborutinhira in Mutasa district appeared before Mutare magistrate Rumbidzai Kabasa facing two counts of arson.

He was found guilty and will be sentenced today.

Manhanga also burnt to ashes his mother-in-law’s kitchen following an argument.

It is the State’s case that sometime this month, the accused had an argument with his wife (not named in the State papers) over a domestic issue.

The accused’s wife went back to her parents. On the same day at around 9pm, Manhanga followed his wife at his father-in-law, Charles Kombedzai’s homestead and demanded his lobola back.

After an hour, an irate Manhanga set ablaze his in-laws’ kitchen hut, destroying a set of sofas, 23 live chickens, a wheelbarrow and door frames all worth $37 400.

The accused also burnt his mother Rosemary Manhanga’s kitchen to ashes in her absence.

It is not yet known why he set ablaze the kitchen.

